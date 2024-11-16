Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.11%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In related news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,324.79. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

