ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.58.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,728. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

