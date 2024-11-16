ING Groep NV Sells 112 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $275.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day moving average of $331.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

