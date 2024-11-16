ING Groep NV Sells 197,245 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,245 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Match Group by 87.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

