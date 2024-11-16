ING Groep NV Sells 20,584 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

