ING Groep NV Takes $4.90 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BILL by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 250.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1,742.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig bought 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. This represents a 35.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 and sold 6,112 shares valued at $398,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.64 and a beta of 1.59. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.