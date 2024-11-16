Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $5,454,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

PJUL stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

