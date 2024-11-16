Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Position Raised by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.9 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

