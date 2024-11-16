Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,697 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.82 per share, with a total value of $768,258.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,003.18. This trade represents a 19.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAN stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

