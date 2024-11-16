Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,612,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

