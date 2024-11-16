Insider Buying: Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) COO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) COO Sireesh Appajosyula purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,731.16. This trade represents a 86.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sireesh Appajosyula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sireesh Appajosyula acquired 5,000 shares of Tharimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $9,650.00.

Tharimmune Price Performance

THAR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Tharimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tharimmune

Tharimmune Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

