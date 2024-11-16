Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Sells 964 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Trading Down 4.4 %

ATR opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $108,239,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after buying an additional 479,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,315,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after buying an additional 214,097 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.