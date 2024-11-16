Insider Selling: CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Director Sells $57,160.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 2,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $57,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,057. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CompX International Price Performance

NYSE CIX opened at $30.83 on Friday. CompX International Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

