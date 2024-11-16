Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

eXp World Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

