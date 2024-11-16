Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $36.46 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Koppers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koppers

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.