Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 16,268 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 526,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,536.96. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.89 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $625.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

