Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells 2,532 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,090. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Vanwagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,972 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $558,526.92.

On Thursday, November 7th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $431,550.00.

NYSE:ML opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in MoneyLion by 3,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

