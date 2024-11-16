Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $691,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,512.20. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $499,050.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 9,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $1,011,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $20,370.00.

NYSE:NIC opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

Nicolet Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.



Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

