Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:PEB opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
