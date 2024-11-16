Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,093 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,137.22. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $68.36 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Wedbush lifted their target price on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 10.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

