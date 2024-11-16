Insider Selling: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,310.30. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $279.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.84. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WD-40

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 152.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 20.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WD-40 by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

