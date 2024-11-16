Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $134,813.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,085.79. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.