Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,085.79. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

