Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $17,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,611,662 shares in the company, valued at $128,144,275.74. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $17,640.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $17,340.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $17,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 746,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

