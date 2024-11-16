Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $17,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,611,662 shares in the company, valued at $128,144,275.74. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $18,180.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $17,640.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $17,340.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $17,260.00.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.
Zynex Price Performance
Shares of ZYXI opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZYXI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 746,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.
Further Reading
