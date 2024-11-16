Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5,928.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 320,416 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $75,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Insulet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.40. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.