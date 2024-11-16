Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

