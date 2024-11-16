Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 132,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 251,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Intel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 123,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

