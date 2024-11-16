Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAON. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

