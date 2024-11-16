Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

NTLA opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

