International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 236.30 ($2.98), with a volume of 21908307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.70 ($3.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.10.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

