Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Sells $675,752.00 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,109. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

