Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 103,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,590. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

