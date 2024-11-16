Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IMSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 776 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

