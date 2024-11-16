Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IMSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 776 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
