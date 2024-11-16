Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 486,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,619. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
