Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 486,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,619. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

