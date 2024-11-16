Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

