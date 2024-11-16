Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.67. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

