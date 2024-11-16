Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,810.5 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

IVTJF stock remained flat at $7.49 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

