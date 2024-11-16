Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 10,023 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ITW opened at $270.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

