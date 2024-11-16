iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 181,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 134,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.