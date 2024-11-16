iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,449 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

