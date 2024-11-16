iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

