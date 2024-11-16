iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,502,968 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

