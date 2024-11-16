iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

