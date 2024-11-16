iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

