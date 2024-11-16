iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

