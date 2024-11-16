iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 104914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

