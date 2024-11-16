iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

