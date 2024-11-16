iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 226.0% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 386,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 267,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 365,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

