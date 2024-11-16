iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

