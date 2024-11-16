iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

